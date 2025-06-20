BCWS crews called south of Silver Creek after burning garbage pile discovered on forest service road

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A spot fire south of Silver Creek was caused by a burning pile of garbage on the forest service road, says BCWS

BC Wildfire Service crews were dispatched to a location south of Silver Creek on Friday after a pile of illegally dumped garbage caught fire.

BCWS said the small fire was discovered on the Haines Forest Service Road earlier on Friday.

“It’s spot sized,” said Mikhail Elsay, BCWS fire information officer. “Between one metre by one metre and five metres by five metres in size."

“It was a pile of garbage that was on fire,” he added.

The fire is now considered to be under control and not likely to spread.