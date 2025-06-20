Salmon Arm RCMP catch drunk driver going more than 90 km/h in 50 km/h zone

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - Salmon Arm RCMP clocked a drunk driver speeding in excess of 90 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone

Salmon Arm Mounties say they clocked a drunk driver going more than 90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

According to police, officers spotted a white Honda Accord speeding on Fourth Avenue SW at about 9 p.m. on May 29, clocking a speed of 93 km/h

“A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was exhibiting physical symptoms of alcohol impairment,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

Officers conducted a breath demand of the driver which resulted in a fail reading.

The Honda Accord was impounded for 30 days and the driver received a 90 day driving prohibition.

In addition the man was issued a $368 violation ticket for excessive speeding.