257979
264530
Salmon Arm News  

Salmon Arm RCMP catch drunk driver going more than 90 km/h in 50 km/h zone

Drunk driver was speeding

- | Story: 557324

Salmon Arm Mounties say they clocked a drunk driver going more than 90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

According to police, officers spotted a white Honda Accord speeding on Fourth Avenue SW at about 9 p.m. on May 29, clocking a speed of 93 km/h

“A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was exhibiting physical symptoms of alcohol impairment,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

Officers conducted a breath demand of the driver which resulted in a fail reading.

The Honda Accord was impounded for 30 days and the driver received a 90 day driving prohibition.

In addition the man was issued a $368 violation ticket for excessive speeding.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

263143


262305
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255736
Real Estate
5112981
1828 Split Rail Place
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$989,900
more details
266231




Send us your News Tips!


252128


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Lorelai
Lorelai Shuswap BC SPCA >


264999


264565


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
247259
263748