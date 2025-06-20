263564
Salmon Arm News  

Salmon Arm Rotary fundraiser includes $20K in matched donations for local non-profits

People looking to support local food banks and families in need can double their donations during the Salmon Arm Rotary’s fourth annual Double Your Donation drive.

From now until July 15, Salmon Arm Rotary Club has committed up to $20,000 in matching donations for the benefit of The Shuswap Area Family Emergency (SAFE) Society and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Donations are being accepted through the Salmon Arm Rotary Club website.

Learn more about the SAFE Society and the work it does for local families in need by visiting the society's website.

Visit the Second Harvest Food Bank website to learn more about the organization and how it helps feed local people in need without government funding.

