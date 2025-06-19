Six puppies surrendered to Shuswap SPCA following investigation into TNRD property

Photo: BC SPCA Six underweight seven-month-old german shepherd puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA

Six underweight and dehydrated German shepherd mix puppies were surrendered from a home in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District following a BC SPCA investigation.

“The owner had been trying to re-home the puppies from an accidental litter,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

The underweight seven month old puppies prompted an investigation from the BC SPCA. When animal protection officers contacted the owner, they agreed to immediately surrender the puppies to the care of the SPCA.

“We appreciate that the owner of these puppies did the right thing and surrendered them, however, there is no denying that these animals were suffering,” Drever said.

She added anyone having difficulty with animals in their care should call the BC SPCA helpline well before the condition of the animals deteriorates to see what supports are available.

“Not reaching out for support and allowing the animals to suffer could mean facing charges,” she added.

When the puppies arrived in BC SPCA care, they were severely underweight and dehydrated with three of the six in critical condition.

The puppies were prescribed five days of subcutaneous fluids to help them rehydrate. They are also receiving a carefully monitored re-feeding plan to help them safety regain weight.

Meranda Dussault, manager of BC SPCA Shuswap, said the puppies were in dire condition prior to coming into the care of the SPCA.

“They were extremely thin, yet their bloated stomachs indicated the presence of internal parasites which we treated here at the animal centre," Dussault said.

She added the puppies also suffered from unusually poor dental health with severe tartar buildup and retained baby teeth.

“These young dogs have been through a lot, but it doesn’t show,” she said. “They love people, love playing with each other and in the pool in the centre’s yard.”

The six dogs have all received board game-based names like Checkers, Catan, Monopoly, Clue, Scrabble, and Chess.

Dussualt added Checkers in particular, the smallest, skinniest and weakest of the puppies, has stolen the hearts of the shelter staff.

“She is super shy, but has started to stroll up to staff, tail wagging, looking for a cuddle,” she said. “She is still tired and weak, but she is getting stronger every day.”

The puppies are expected to be available for adoption in two to four weeks.

To learn more about these animals and others available for adoption from the BC SPCA you can visit the website.

Petsecure Pet Health Insurance is offering to match up to $3,500 in donations towards the medical care of the puppies, as well as other animals in need of urgent medical help.

To make a donation towards the puppies or other animals in need, visit the BC SPCA Medical Emergency website.