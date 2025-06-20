CSRD moves forward with septic rebate system for North and South Shuswap, rural Sicamous

Photo: Luc Rempel CSRD board votes to move ahead with smart septic rebate program in four electoral areas

Rebates for proper maintenance of septic systems will be coming to the North Shuswap, South Shuswap and rural Sicamous areas.

At the June 19 CSRD board meeting, directors voted to approve a rebate program that will allow homeowners in four electoral areas to apply for funding for septic system maintenance.

The program will include up to $400 to install risers, up to $500 for the installation or replacement of distribution boxes, up to $300 for a complete septic system inspection, and up to $200 for the installation of an effluent filter.

A report from Ben Van Nostrand, general manager of environmental and utility services, said the program is based on an initiative from the Regional District of Nanaimo.

Program development was approved in the new Liquid Waste Management Plans put in place for areas E, F, C and G.

The program will run for the first three years without additional tax implications, and re-evaluated after three years when tax funding will be reconsidered.

“I think it's fairly innovative,” said Director Marty Gibbons, electoral area director of area C in the South Shuswap.

“I'm really curious to see what the uptake is from the public.”

Van Nostrand told the board that the district has already seen some interest from the public.

“We actually have a waiting list already started,” he said. "I think that there's going to be some uptake, and I'm excited to roll it out as well.”

Each of the four electoral areas have separate pools of money for the rebates based on parcel taxes collected for liquid waste management.

The motion to move ahead with the rebate program passed unanimously.