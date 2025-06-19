261363
Salmon Arm News  

Mother bear with cub spotted in Eagle River Nature Park in Sicamous

Mama bear warning

- | Story: 557197

The District of Sicamous is warning residents to be cautious while visiting the Eagle River Nature Park due to recent bear sightings.

“We have received reports of a mama bear and her cub at the Eagle River Nature Park at the end of Silver Sands Road,” reads a statement released on the district website on Wednesday.

“Please be cautious!”

To report a conflict with wildlife that threatens public safety, call the B.C. Conservation Officer Services dispatch at 1-877-952-7277.

For more information on black bears and how to avoid hazardous interactions, visit the WildSafeBC website.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News