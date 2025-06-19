Mother bear with cub spotted in Eagle River Nature Park in Sicamous

Photo: WildSafe BC Sicamous warning residents a mother bear and cub have been spotted in Eagle River Nature Park

The District of Sicamous is warning residents to be cautious while visiting the Eagle River Nature Park due to recent bear sightings.

“We have received reports of a mama bear and her cub at the Eagle River Nature Park at the end of Silver Sands Road,” reads a statement released on the district website on Wednesday.

“Please be cautious!”

To report a conflict with wildlife that threatens public safety, call the B.C. Conservation Officer Services dispatch at 1-877-952-7277.

For more information on black bears and how to avoid hazardous interactions, visit the WildSafeBC website.