Salmon Arm News  

Spot fire reported north of Falkland in Estekwalan Mountain area

Spot fire near Falkland

A small spot fire has been reported north of Falkland in the Estekwalan Mountain area.

The wildfire was first discovered on Wednesday, and is currently designated as out of control by BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is estimated to be less than a hectare in size.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Castanet has reached out to BCWS for more information.

This story will be updated if more information is known.

