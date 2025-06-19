BCWS says one crew, helicopter on site working on Estekwalan Mountain spot fire near Falkland

Photo: BCWS Small spot fire north of Falkland reported; cause still under investigation

UPDATE: 1:59 p.m.

A small spot fire discovered near Falkland is suspected to have been caused by lightning, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Mikhail Elsay, BCWS fire information officer, said one crew and one helicopter are currently on site working on the fire.

He characterized the fire as a smoldering rank one ground fire measuring approximately five metres by ten metres in size.

“The crew figures they have a good chance of success on this one,” he said.

ORIGINAL: 12:52 p.m.

A small spot fire has been reported north of Falkland in the Estekwalan Mountain area.

The wildfire was first discovered on Wednesday, and is currently designated as out of control by BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is estimated to be less than a hectare in size.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Castanet has reached out to BCWS for more information.

This story will be updated if more information is known.