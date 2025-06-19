Salmon Arm police catch man driving in the wrong lane with open bottle of rum in cup holder

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - Salmon Arm RCMP said a drunk driver was caught driving in the wrong lane with a bottle of rum in his cup holder

A 21-year-old in Salmon Arm was busted for drunk driving after police saw him heading down Lakeshore Drive in the wrong lane with an open bottle of rum in his front seat cup holder.

On May 29 at about 11:45 p.m., Salmon Arm Mounties stopped a Dodge Charger with a Yukon licence plate after they saw it driving entirely in the oncoming lane on Lakeshore Drive NW.

When police approached the vehicle, they saw “an open bottle of Captain Morgan rum” in the cup holder, said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The 21-year-old male driver had heavily slurred speech and advised police he only had his class 7L licence," Hodges added.

The driver told officers he had drank alcohol about 20 minutes earlier and a breath demand resulted in a fail reading.

The Dodge Charger was impounded for 30 days and the 21-year-old driver received a 90-day driving prohibition.