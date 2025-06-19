New homes slowly rise in communities with stronger bonds two years after Bush Creek wildfire hit North Shuswap

Photo: Luc Rempel A burnt out car sitting on the lot of the former Scotch Creek Firehall two years after the Bush Creek East wildfire swept through the region.

This story is the second of a four-part series exploring recovery and rebuilding efforts for B.C. Interior communities that suffered significant damage and the displacement of residents due to destructive wildfires.

Lavern Bazin, longtime Celista resident and a member of the local fire department, learned his home had been destroyed in the Bush Creek East wildfire while working with a crew to fight the aggressive blaze.

“It was heartbreaking,” Bazin said.

“I was out fighting the fire up at Meadow Creek Crescent, just above the school in Celista, and my neighbour came by on the side-by-side and he told me my place was gone.

“I had to go around the corner and have a big, long, ugly cry. And then I had to work up the nerve to phone my wife.”

It was August 2023, and Bazin had been working with a BC Wildfire Service team to battle the wildfire, which took a wind-fuelled run and razed 270 structures in the North Shuswap, including 172 homes.

Bazin’s Celista home was one of several waterfront residences destroyed in the fire, along with other houses higher up on the hill.

“We were doing 24-hour rotations, right from Thursday when they did the back burn, and we were putting out spot fires,” he said.

“I got home at seven o'clock Friday morning and I went to sleep. My pager went off at 12:30, and out the door I went again. And that was it,” he said, explaining this was the last time he saw his home.

“The fire came over that mountain, shooting 300-foot flames.”

His home, along with all of his possessions, were destroyed.

“I left in my pyjama pants, t-shirt and sandals, and that's all I had,” he said. “Everything was in the cabin still, I didn't leave with any personal items. I didn't think in a million years it would burn down, because we just built it.”

Bazin’s waterfront home was constructed in 2019 with FireSmart principles in mind, including fire-resistant hardie board siding, a metal roof and concrete deck.

“Unfortunately, my neighbour’s 55-year-old, 4,000 square-foot cedar house went up first — and mine just couldn't stand 1,000-degree heat for hours,” he said.

Roadblocks to rebuild

With a recently built house and up-to-date insurance, Bazin believed rebuilding his home would be a quick process. He contacted his insurance company and advised them the home was a total loss. Within a day, he received a call back.

In 48 hours, Bazin had $10,000 to cover expenses, and his insurer had agreed to cover the entire cost of the rebuild and the contents that were lost.

“I've heard horror stories of people that haven't been so lucky, but I've been fortunate,” he said.

However, changes made to provincial riparian legislation between the time his home was built and the 2023 fire ended up delaying construction for nearly two years.

He said his builders had never before encountered a situation where the necessary paperwork had been sent back for adjustments more than once. His was bounced back five times.

“Every time it went back, we'd make the correction and send it back,” he said.

Each time, the paperwork landed on the desk of a different person who would find more corrections and send it back — a revolving door that went on for a year.

“At the end of the day, the one they approved was exactly the same as the very first one I had sent in November 2023 with the only exception — I had to agree to plant 10 trees and 10 shrubs somewhere on the property,” Bazin said.

The rebuild of Bazin’s waterfront home is now well underway, along with several other Celista homes on the lake and further inland. About two dozen other residents reported having similar hurdles with riparian reports.

“Twenty one on the waterfront — and once I got approved, then it was like a domino effect. Everybody else started getting approved," he said.

While provincial regulations caused several delays, Bazin said the Columbia Shuswap Regional District was ready to quickly approve building permits once the riparian report was addressed.

In 2024, the CSRD issued 59 building permits for wildfire-related rebuilding projects, including 51 homes lost in the wildfire.

Photo: Luc Rempel Workers rebuild a waterfront home in Celista two years after the Bush Creek East wildfire.

'All hands on deck'

Marty Herbert, manager of building and bylaw services at the CSRD, said getting permits issued for wildfire rebuild projects has been a top priority for the regional district.

“That I think is a real testament to the staff and to the process,” he said. “It was all hands on deck, and we did everything we could to prioritize those permits. I think the 51 new homes in wildfire areas shows that we were successful.”

Gerald Christie, general manager of development services, said his department has been laser focused on wildfire recovery.

“We've kind of been living and breathing this whole post-wildfire stuff, not so much every day anymore like it was there for a while, but it's still a pretty prominent thing that we're dealing with here at the CSRD,” Christie said.

He noted residents hoping to rebuild have encountered another roadblock — the limited number of available contractors.

“The Shuswap is a place where a lot of people want to be, and the number of permits that we've issued over the last several years has just skyrocketed,” Christie said.

“Last year, we were still hearing from some of our local builders that they were at least a year or two out from even beginning to be able to take on a new build.”

Community changes

Jay Simpson, CSRD Electoral Area director for the North Shuswap, said not everyone who lost a home in the wildfire is returning to the area.

“Certainly, there's some of those lots that have been burned that are for sale,” he said. “People, for whatever reason, don't feel they can come back.”

Simpson said some of the areas burned in 2023 seem to be going through a “reset,” where some regular faces aren’t going to return and new people are being welcomed in.

However, residents who remained in the North Shuswap after the fire are largely banding together, with bonds stronger than before. Simpson noted there are still community events where people reflect on the wildfire and its impacts.

“We were always a fairly independent group out here,” Simpson said. “The fire brought us together in a way that nothing else could have.”

He said the community has started looking inwards to share responsibilities and take care of issues closer to home.

In his role as regional district director, Simpson said his focus has been on building community resilience.

“Between COVID and the fire, it really showed us how self-reliant we need to be,” he said, adding this extends to issues from food sovereignty to community-based wildfire response.

As the Bush Creek East wildfire threatened North Shuswap homes, several locals stayed behind in areas under evacuation order to protect structures in their communities.

It was a time of high tension, as residents clashed with RCMP tasked with stopping people from entering areas under evacuation order. However, as the firefight went on, collaboration appeared to grow between locals and BC Wildfire Service crews.

Simpson said there’s now between 100 and 150 people that have been trained to help respond to future fires.

“A good percentage of the able-bodied community members have spoken up and said they're interested in going out and helping when there's a situation that comes up, and we know that the province doesn't have the capability to come and help us in the time frame that really looks like it should be,” Simpson said.

“That kind of grassroots capability is important — and we have three groups here, Scotch Creek-Lee Creek, and then one up in Anglemont, and one in Celista.”

Photo: Luc Rempel The remains of a home destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire still sits empty two years later.

'We lost our house twice'

In the wake of the Bush Creek wildfire, which destroyed several Skwlax te Secwepemcul’ecw residences, Kukpi7 James Tomma promised he wouldn’t move back to the community until the last band member was able to come home.

This past March, he was able to return.

“It was an incredible feeling for me and my wife just to move back onto Skwlax,” Tomma said.

“Where we were living we would have to drive through the community after work. …Driving past our empty lot, that weighed on us quite a bit.”

“We're back on the land,” he reflected. “It's really hard to describe, but we knew it was one step closer to ultimately building our forever home.”

When the wildfire raced through the region, the entire Skwlax te Secwepemcul’ecw community had to be evacuated in a matter of hours — and Tomma, who had a particularly harrowing escape, said the tight-knit group was “scattered to the wind.”

After the evacuation, the band was able to account for everyone except for one member — and when this person was finally located, there was a collective sigh of relief.

"Everybody started clapping and cheering,” Tomma said.

However, the reality of what the fire had taken from them started to set in.

“There was always the rumours going around that everything was gone,” Tomma said. “The lodge, wellness centre, everything, [that] there was no building left in Squilax.”

Then, more rumours started to circulate about what was still standing.

“That in itself was unsettling too, because at the time, people came up to me and said, ‘Oh no, you and your wife's house is still there.' And me and my wife cried and hugged each other — but then there was confirmation that our house was gone,” he said.

“We lost our house twice.”

Tomma was able to travel back to Skwlax and had a look for himself at what was left standing. Then, he faced the difficult task of breaking the news to band members.

“Telling the people, ‘Your house is gone' or telling people, ‘No, your house is there.’ …A room full of mixed emotions,” he said.

Tomma said 34 homes, a gas station, and operations and maintenance building were lost in the fire. The band immediately set gears in motion to begin rebuilding.

Just eight months after the wildfire, Skwlax te Secwepemcul’ecw hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on a new subdivision with 11 houses already built. Elders were returning to live in the community, and more residences were on the way.

Tomma credits former band Coun. Wes Francois’s leadership and abilities for the speed at which they were able to rebuild.

“I've had people phoning me, ‘how are you doing this?’” Tomma said. “I tell them, ‘I've got a great team,’ and they say, 'Can we hire them?’ Oh no — they're mine.”

Tomma said he is proud of his community for standing together after the trauma of the wildfire.

“Before [the fire] we would have a general band meeting. I could depend on the same 10 or 15 people show up. Now, when we have a general band meeting, I got 40, 50, 60 people showing up,” he said.

“It just goes to show that our Creator, he put this task in front of us to bring us back together and our band members now are doing that.

“Hearing people laugh, my elders laugh, and seeing the children running around — that’s the best medicine ever to heal a community after that level of catastrophe that they've gone through.”

Tomorrow, the second story in this four-part series will cover the rebuild and recovery in Lytton after a 2021 wildfire, which happened after a stretch of record-breaking hot temperatures, swept through the town.

Part 1, which focuses on West Kelowna’s rebuild after the 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire, can be found here.