Splatsin decommissions road at the heart of longtime legal dispute

Photo: Jon Manchester Splatsin said they have once again decommissioned an illegal road at the hear of longtime legal disputes between the band and a nearby property owner

A disputed road at the centre of a longtime legal battle between Splatsin te Secwépemc and a nearby property owner has been decommissioned by the band once again.

Splatsin te Secwépemc issued a statement Wednesday announcing it had completed the decommissioning of an illegal access road near Enderby which has been the centre of past legal disputes between the band and nearby property owner Gary Roberts.

According to the Splatsin statement, work on decommissioning the road began Tuesday morning with a crew from the Splatsin Development Corporation. Work was completed by the afternoon.

“This was never a legal road,” said Kukpi7 Michael Christian. “It was an illegal route created without permission, on reserve land, and it damaged the recovering ecosystem.

“Splatsin has always maintained jurisdiction over this land, and we took this step to protect it — not just legally, but environmentally.”

Roberts allegedly continued to use the road in violation of multiple court orders.

Splatsin formally deactivated the road in 2008, prior to Roberts purchasing an adjacent property.

In 2019, Roberts filed a petition with the B.C. Supreme Court seeking to have the road recognized as a public road. He also applied for an injunction to prevent Splatsin from blocking his use of the road.

Justice Gary Weatherill ruled against Roberts, denying the injunction and ordered Roberts use the Splatsin Woodlot Road to access his land instead. Splatsin was ordered to provide a key to the locked gate on the woodlot road.

Roberts allegedly continued to use the illegal road.

In 2023, Roberts filed a lawsuit against the band alleging he felt bullied and threatened. Splatsin filed a countersuit against Roberts alleging his use of the road was trespassing on reserve lands.

In October 2024, Justice Brad Smith reaffirmed the earlier order and prohibited Roberts and other parties from using any access road other than the woodlot road.

“Splatsin has a duty to enforce both its title and the law,” Christian said. “We’ve done everything reasonably possible to accommodate Mr. Roberts within the framework established by the courts.

"His refusal to comply left us with no alternative.”

Splatsin said SDC has relocated the gate on the woodlot road to a point that connects with a side road leading to Roberts' property, and improved the surface of the road to allow for better emergency vehicle access.