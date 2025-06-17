Police watchdog investigates collision near Sicamous involving RCMP vehicle, motorcycle

Photo: CTV News FILE - The IIO is looking for any witnesses to a collision involving a police vehicle and a motorcycle that took place near Sicamous

B.C.'s police watchdog is looking for witnesses to a collision between a motorcycle and an RCMP vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous over the weekend.

The Independent Investigations Office is looking for witnesses to the collision, which took place on Highway 1 near Leaf Road in Solsqua, east of Sicamous, at around 5:35 p.m. on Sunday.

The IIO issued a call for witnesses on Tuesday. Agency spokesperson Rebecca Whalen said the man riding the motorcycle was injured in the crash, which prompted the investigation.

The IIO is mandated to investigate anytime a person in B.C. suffers death or serious injury as a result of an interaction with police.

Witnesses can call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or use the contact form on the agency's website.