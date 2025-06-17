Eagle Bay neighbourhood warned to reduce water use as reservoir at 'critically low' level

Photo: Pixabay.com Residents of one Eagle Bay water system warned to turn off their taps or face stricter water usage restrictions

Residents in one Eagle Bay neighbourhood are being warned to cut their water usage due to critically low water levels in their reservoir.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has put out a warning to Eagle Bay residents on the MacArthur Reedman water system that they need to reduce water usage or face increasing restrictions.

In a statement ,Tracy Hughes, communications coordinator, said users of the MacArthur-Reedman water system have been on stage 2 water restrictions since June 9, which allows for sprinkling two days per week for a maximum of three hours per day.

However, she said water usage on the water system remains at “an excessive level” and they have recorded “critically low levels of water” in the reservoir.

“In recent days, the filtration plant cannot keep up to the community’s water usage,” Hughes said.

“To ensure there is enough water for public consumption and possible firefighting efforts, a reduction in water use is necessary.”

If water usage does not go down, the CSRD has said the water system will be put on stage 3 restrictions. This would only allow for sprinkling one day per week.

The CSRD has also said staff will be conducting patrols in the area to try to determine which residences have been in violation of the water restriction bylaw.

“All water usage is monitored, and flows confirm excessive usage on days where lawn watering is not permitted,” she added.

“The CSRD is hopeful that once residents realize the seriousness of the strain on the water system, they will cooperate in reducing their water use.”

More information on water conservation can be found in the CSRD’s water conservation guide. For a full explanation of the CSRD’s water restrictions, visit the district's website.