258738
264530
Salmon Arm News  

Attempt to flee police ends with prohibited driver stuck in Salmon Arm parking lot, police say

No escape for fleeing driver

- | Story: 556658

A prohibited driver allegedly attempted to evade Salmon Arm Mounties by quickly accelerating into the parking lot of a local restaurant when officers tried to pull them over.

On June 5 at about 4 p.m. Salmon Arm police attempted a traffic stop on a black Ford Explorer near 9 Avenue NE.

According to RCMP, police licensing information showed the registered owner of the vehicle was under a driving prohibition order.

“The vehicle appeared to be attempting to evade police after accelerating quickly and turning into a local restaurant, where it got stuck in between other vehicles in the parking lot,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

When the vehicle got stuck, officers were then able to conduct the traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was confirmed to be the registered owner under a driving prohibition.

He was served a future court date to speak to the allegations, and the Ford Explorer was impounded by police.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

264625


265604
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
258122
Real Estate
5154203
#205-2907 32 Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$469,000
more details
264579


261731


Send us your News Tips!




Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Sabine
Sabine Shuswap BC SPCA >


251073


265987


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
264991