Attempt to flee police ends with prohibited driver stuck in Salmon Arm parking lot, police say

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - A prohibited driver that attempted to flee a traffic stop ended up stuck in a restaurant parking lot.

A prohibited driver allegedly attempted to evade Salmon Arm Mounties by quickly accelerating into the parking lot of a local restaurant when officers tried to pull them over.

On June 5 at about 4 p.m. Salmon Arm police attempted a traffic stop on a black Ford Explorer near 9 Avenue NE.

According to RCMP, police licensing information showed the registered owner of the vehicle was under a driving prohibition order.

“The vehicle appeared to be attempting to evade police after accelerating quickly and turning into a local restaurant, where it got stuck in between other vehicles in the parking lot,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

When the vehicle got stuck, officers were then able to conduct the traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was confirmed to be the registered owner under a driving prohibition.

He was served a future court date to speak to the allegations, and the Ford Explorer was impounded by police.