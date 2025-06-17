Salmon Arm city council make first steps towards legalizing the use of e-scooters in the city

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - City of Salmon Arm taking the first steps towards legalizing the use of e-scooters within the city

The City of Salmon Arm is now one step closer to legalizing the use of e-scooters following a series of motions recommended by the city’s active transportation advisory committee.

After more than a year and a half of deliberation and discussion from the committee, Coun. Tim Lavery presented a series of motions related to e-scooters at the June 7 council meeting.

“This topic, without a doubt, has represented the most nested set of related issues of any committee that I've worked on,” he said. “What you see in front of us are recommendations that represent strong consensus. ...They're ones that have been closely considered over a series of our quarterly meetings.”

Before getting into the series of recommendations from the meeting, Lavery reiterated it is illegal to ride e-scooters on the road in Salmon Arm due to provincial regulations, and it is also illegal to ride them on the sidewalk due to a city bylaw.

“Are people doing both? Yes. Are both currently legal? No, and that has been the basis of our consideration,” he added.

His first motion was to have council authorize staff to prepare the bylaw necessary to join the province’s e-scooter pilot program which would allow for the legal use of e-scooters on city streets.

This motion was passed unanimously.

The second motion was a recommendation to refer the e-scooter issue to the traffic and safety committee as well as host training related to traffic safety in order for councillors to gain more information.

Lavery said due to the unique geographical features of Salmon Arm and lack of established active transportation infrastructure, ATAC felt it would be important to have additional expertise on road safety.

Coun. Kevin Flynn noted none of the motions mentioned the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C., and he felt council needed to understand any implications to insurance.

“There has to be a request to staff to find out how it impacts our liability insurance with MIA,” he said.

“Because we're admitting right up front we don't have that infrastructure for proper safety, and yet we are preparing to go ahead without an in-depth understanding of our liability insurance.”

The next motion, which also passed unanimously, was to have staff prepare a report on the potential impact of allowing the use of e-scooters on city sidewalks.

The final motion was to have staff pursue the possibility of an RFP for a shared e-scooter and e-bike program in Salmon Arm.

“This is not a new thing,” said Coun. Sylvia Lindgren. “These programs exist all over the province, and I think they've been very successful in cities all over the place.”

This motion also passed unanimously.

City staff will bring forward a bylaw to allow the city to enter into the e-scooter pilot program at an upcoming city council meeting as well as the other reports requested by council.