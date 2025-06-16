CSRD to install electrical vehicle chargers in district office parking lot

Photo: Luc Rempel Construction work is underway as the CSRD upgrades their parking lot to accommodate more electric vehicles

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District office will be re-charged as work begins on parking lot upgrades to support additional electrical vehicles in their fleet, as well as installing chargers for the public to use.

Work began Monday on upgrades to the CSRD district office parking lot to support the ongoing phased conversion of the CSRD’s fleet to hybrid and electric vehicles.

The project will include a new parking lot at the east side of the district office, located at 555 Harbourfront Dr. NE.

In addition to new electric chargers for fleet use, the project will also include the installation of EV chargers for both staff and public use.

A statement from the CSRD noted these chargers are in support of the district’s “Climate Action Plan to reduce carbon emissions.”

In the statement, the district said it recently replaced two gas-powered SUVs with hybrid vehicles after the leases ended.

In 2026, leases are set to expire on the CSRD’s pick-up trucks, and the district plans to replace them with EVs.

In addition to the new parking stalls, a secured parking area will also be added to help protect district vehicles from theft or vandalism.

Work on the parking lot upgrades is expected to be completed by July 15.