Salmon Arm man arrested, charged for allegedly breaching ex-wife's emergency protection order

A Salmon Arm man spent a night in jail and faces multiple charges after police arrested him for allegedly breaching an emergency protection order put in place by his ex-wife.

According to Mounties, on June 4, a woman told officers her ex-husband had breached the protection order multiple times.

“Police obtained charge approval for multiple counts of breach of court order against the man, who was arrested and held for a bail hearing,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

The man was held in custody for one night after his first bail hearing on order from the judge. He was released on conditions the following afternoon, after attending a second bail hearing.