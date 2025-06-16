Skwlax te Secwepemcu'lecw implements category 2 open fire ban in Squilax

Photo: KTW file photo FILE - Category 2 open fire ban announced by Skwlax te Secwepemculecw

Skwlax te Secwepemcu'lecw has announced a Category 2 open fire ban coming into effect today for residents in Squilax.

Open burning is now prohibited along with fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners and burn barrels or cages of any size or description except when used for a Category 1 campfire.

This fire ban matches the Category 2 open fire ban that went into effect in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Friday.