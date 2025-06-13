Daytime closures of Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm continue through next week

Photo: File photo Daytime closures extended on Highway 1 between Sicamous, Salmon Arm

More daytime closures are coming for Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm, Ministry of Transportation and Transit said.

Drivers are advised that construction continues on the R.W. Bruhn bridge and approaches project through Wednesday, June 25.

"This 10-day extension is to allow for additional rock-scaling work following the rockslide on June 5, 2025, west of the bridge," the ministry added.

"For the safety of both workers and the public, this work must be completed during full highway closures."

Closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Monday, June 16, until Saturday, June 21, and again June 23-25.

"These additional closures are necessary to reinforce the work completed last week, as well as reduce the risk of future rockslides in this area. Highway 1 remains safe for use outside closure periods."

Traffic will be directed to detour via the alternate route of Highway 97A and 97B.

The ministry said local traffic will be able to travel with the assistance of traffic-control personnel between downtown Sicamous and Old Sicamous Road/Old Spallumcheen Road.

The summer schedule will begin on June 26, 2025. At this time, no daytime full closures are planned during the summer 2025 months.