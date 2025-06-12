Multi-jurisdictional police chase ends with arrests after spike belt, police dogs deployed

Photo: Castanet Two people were taken into custody after a police chase in the Sicamous area.

Two people were taken into custody after a vehicle rammed a Sicamous police car then fled the scene, prompting an immediate response from several RCMP teams and the deployment of a spike belt near Grindrod.

“Thanks to the highly coordinated efforts of frontline officers and multiple specialized units, the suspects were then into custody quickly, and without injury to the public or our officers,” said RCMP Cpl. James Grandy in a statement.

Grandy said on Wednesday at about 4 p.m., a Sicamous RCMP officer saw a vehicle at a local gas station which was believed to have been stolen. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly rammed the police car before fleeing.

The officer, who wasn’t injured, called for backup. Multiple units responded, including neighbouring detachments, police dog services, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, the BC Highway Patrol and air services.

Grandy said Mounties spotted the suspect vehicle travelling south on Highway 97A near Grindrod.

“A tire-deflation device was successfully deployed, safely disabling the vehicle,” he said. “The two occupants were tracked by police dog services teams and located nearby.”

Sicamous RCMP are forwarding a report to the BC Prosecution Service.