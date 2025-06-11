Vehicle incident closes Highway 97A to single lane alternating traffic north of Enderby

Photo: DriveBC A vehicle collision has closed Highway 97A in both directions.

UPDATE 9:33 p.m.

According to DriveBC, single lane alternating traffic is flowing on highway 97A after being closed in both directions earlier Wednesday evening.

ORIGINAL 9 p.m.

A vehicle incident just south of Grindrod has closed Highway 97A in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed for 1.1 kilometres between Springbend Road and Strougler Road, about six to seven kilometres north of Enderby.

No detour is available.