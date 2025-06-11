BC Hydro says power has been restored to nearly 2,000 Revelstoke customers

Photo: BC Hydro
A power outage is affecting nearly 2,000 BC Hydro customers in Revelstoke.
UPDATE 8:34 p.m.
Power has been restored to nearly 2,000 BC Hydro customers in Revelstoke Wednesday evening.
According to BC Hydro, power was restored at around 7 p.m. and the cause was determined to be a tree that has fallen across its wires.
ORIGINAL 5:58 p.m.
Nearly 2,000 BC Hydro customers in Revelstoke are without power Wednesday evening.
According to BC Hydro, the power outage is affecting just under 2,000 of its customers south of Highway 1 and down Airport Way, on the east side of the city.
Power has been off since 5:23 p.m. and the cause is under investigation.
As of 5:40 p.m., BC Hydro said a crew has been assigned.