Photo: BC Hydro A power outage is affecting nearly 2,000 BC Hydro customers in Revelstoke.

According to BC Hydro, the power outage is affecting just under 2,000 of its customers south of Highway 1 and down Airport Way, on the east side of the city.

Power has been off since 5:23 p.m. and the cause is under investigation.

As of 5:40 p.m., BC Hydro said a crew has been assigned.