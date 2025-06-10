Police watchdog recommends charges against officer in deadly Revelstoke shooting

Photo: Glacier Media The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

B.C.’s police watchdog is recommending criminal charges against a Revelstoke Mountie involved in a deadly shooting last summer.

A man was shot dead by police in Revelstoke in the early-morning hours of Aug. 28. At the time, police said a suspect was shot dead after entering an RCMP vehicle during a foot pursuit.

The man killed was believed to have been driving a stolen vehicle and he is alleged to have refused to stop for police before the deadly altercation.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s police watchdog agency, investigated the shooting.

On Tuesday, the IIO announced charges have been recommended against one officer “in relation to the use of force.” No further explanation was offered.

“In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest,” the IIO said in a statement.

It will now be up to prosecutors to decide whether to lay charges.