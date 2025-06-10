Chase RCMP say vehicle rollover last month caused by driver who nodded off

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - Chase RCMP say a midday vehicle rollover last month was caused by a driver who fell asleep behind the wheel

Chase RCMP say a mid-afternoon vehicle rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway was caused by a driver falling asleep behind the wheel.

On May 14 at about 3:30 p.m., Chase RCMP received reports of a rolled over vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway near Pritchard.

“When officers arrived, they spoke with the vehicle’s sole occupant, a 50-year-old man from Kamloops, who admitted to falling asleep at the wheel,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP.

An investigation showed the man’s blue Chevy Silverado had veered into the ditch and rolled over.

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 were temporarily closed while a tow truck dealt with the crashed vehicle and crews cleaned up the debris.