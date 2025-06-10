Salmon Arm RCMP pulled over a Dodge Caravan for driving 'well below the speed limit'

Photo: KTW file photo FILE - Salmon Arm RCMP pulled over a van driving 'well below the speed limit' at 2 a.m. and caught a drunk driver

Salmon Arm RCMP saw a Dodge Caravan driving suspiciously slowly at 2:30 a.m. and caught a drunk driver behind the wheel.

Officers patrolling 30 Street NE back on May 23 saw a Dodge Caravan travelling “well below the speed limit.”

Police looked up the licence plate which showed the registered owner of the vehicle had an expired driver’s licence.

“A traffic stop was conducted and alcohol was noticeably detected coming from the vehicle,” Const. Andrew Hodges said.

Police conducted a breath test of the 39-year-old female driver who blew a fail reading on two attempts.

The driver received a 90 day driving prohibition and the Dodge Caravan was impounded for 30 days.