Salmon Arm man jailed for breaking curfew after police attended his home to arrest someone else

10 days for breaking curfew

A Salmon Arm man was arrested for breaking curfew conditions after police went to his residence to arrest someone else and found the man was not at home.

On May 15 at about 1 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP went to a residence on 5 Street SE to arrest a man for unrelated reasons. A man who was on strict curfew conditions lived at the same address.

Mounties said when they conducted a curfew check, the man was nowhere to be found — a violation of his release order condition.

“The first man that was arrested advised police the man they were looking for isn’t in there,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

The missing man was later found and arrested by police. The man plead guilty to the offence and received a 10-day jail sentence.

