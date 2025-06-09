Shuswap firefighters deployed to help fight wildfires elsewhere in the province

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Craig Nygard, Celista FD, Ryan Anderson, Shuswap FD, and Darcy Blair, Silver Creek FD, posing with the Type 5 Wildland Engine Unit. The team is travelling to help fight wildfires raging elsewhere in B.C.

Three teams of firefighters and equipment from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District have been deployed to help fight wildfires around the province.

In a series of social media posts, the CRSD said firefighters from several fire halls around the regional district have been deployed with wildland interface firefighting equipment.

“While the CSRD has three teams currently deployed to help in other B.C. communities, we continue to maintain full capacity in all local fire departments to respond to any fires in our area,” reads the post.

“We thank them for answering the call for assistance.”

So far, 12 firefighters have been deployed along with the new Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department’s Type 3 Wildland Engine unit, a structure protection team and the Scotch Creek Fire Department’s Type 5 Wildland Engine Unit.

