Liquor store theft suspect quickly arrested as store employees knew him by name

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - Salmon Arm RCMP were able to quickly arrest a theft suspect as store employees knew him by name

Salmon Arm Mounties say officers were able to quickly arrest a suspect in a local liquor store theft thanks to security cameras and the fact that store employees knew him by name.

On May 15, an employee of a business on Lakeshore Drive told police a known customer had stolen a 3-litre bottle of vodka and a pack of coolers.

“The customer was a regular at the store and the employee was able to provide the suspect's full name,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

Police were also able to view security footage of the incident before heading to the suspect’s house.

A man wearing the same clothes and matching the features of the person on the video was found and arrested for theft.

The man was later released with conditions and a future court date to speak to the allegations.