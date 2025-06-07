ICBC collision data points to intersections on the Trans-Canada Highway as most dangerous in Salmon Arm

Photo: ICBC Map of notable collision hotspots from 2020 - 2024 according to ICBC data

Intersections along the Trans-Canada Highway are among the most dangerous in Salmon Arm, according to new data released from ICBC.

Earlier this week, ICBC released a collection of data detailing the number and location of collisions and accidents in cities across the province.

Data has been collected from 2020 to 2024.

Several of the notable collision hotspots come at intersections with the Trans-Canada Highway, including the most dangerous intersection at 30 Street NE and Highway 1.

That intersection saw the most accidents per year in each year the data was collected, as well as the highest total number of accidents, with 84 recorded between 2020 and 2024.

Of those 84 car crashes, 37 resulted in an injury or fatality for someone involved.

The intersection between Highway 97B and the Trans-Canada Highway saw the second most collisions over the four-year period, with 59 collisions. 32 of those collisions resulted in an injury or fatality.

The third most dangerous intersection in the city was at Trans-Canada Highway and 10 Street SW, with a total of 55 collisions taking place there.

Another notable accident hot spot was the intersection of Highway 97B and Auto Road. This intersection played host to 38 vehicle collisions, with 21 resulting in injuries or casualties.

The Trans-Canada Highway intersection with Shuswap Street was the scene of 35 accidents; however, only 10 of those incidents resulted in an injury or fatality.

ICBC said the number of crashes has increased over the last five years, reaching a total of 303,593 in 2024.

“As our province continues to experience record population growth, this means there are more vehicles on our roads, which can lead to greater road congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, and ultimately, more crashes,” said ICBC in a statement on their webpage.

They said they expect the number of collisions to increase in 2025 before levelling off in the next few years.