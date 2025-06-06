255617
Drunk Salmon Arm man arrested after repeatedly calling 911 to threaten police

A drunk Salmon Arm man who called 911 several times to tell police he was going to "f--k them up" was arrested and held in cells overnight.

On May 22, at about 6 p.m., Mounties said they received several 911 calls from an intoxicated 26-year-old man living at a residence on 20 Street NE.

The man told police if they showed up at his house, "it won’t be good and that he was going to f--k them up,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

When police arrived at the man’s house, they found he lived with his parents. His father told police he had been unable to reason with his intoxicated son.

“The 26-year-old man exited the house yelling at police that he believed he had the right to waste the police’s time,” Hodges said.

Police arrested the man for being intoxicated in public and held him in cells overnight to sober up.

The father agreed to pick up the 26-year-old in the morning.

