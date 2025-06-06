Driver 'nodding off' behind the wheel blamed for crash near Sorrento last month

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - Chase RCMP say a driver falling asleep behind the wheel was the cause for a crash near Sorrento last month

Chase Mounties say a driver who was "nodding off" behind the wheel caused a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sorrento last month.

On May 6 at about 5 p.m., police attended the scene of a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sorrento.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses and determined that an eastbound SUV had gradually crossed the centre line, side swiping an oncoming semi truck and trailer,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP.

Both drivers cooperated with police and remained at the scene of the collision.

“The driver of the SUV admitted to likely nodding off behind the wheel,” Van Wilgenburg said.

There were no injuries reported, and the SUV was towed from the scene.