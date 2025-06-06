Salmon Arm council agrees to pony up for two utilities projects costing nearly $80,000

Photo: Luc Rempel Mayor Alan Harrison said it felt like going to the mechanic's when a pump project came in at nearly double the cost

Salmon Arm will need to pay a pretty penny in order to keep water flowing with projects at water treatment and wastewater treatment facilities estimated to cost nearly $80,000.

Mayor Alan Harrison said it was like "taking your car to the garage" when it turned out one of the pump projects came in at nearly double the budgeted cost.

At the May 26 Salmon Arm council meeting, Robert Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works, brought forward reports on both projects.

He said the actual estimate for the rebuild of a low lift pump at the water treatment facility came out higher than they had anticipated.

“The estimate that we had got last year was for our regular rebuilds, because we do them often, was $25,000,” he said.

“However, when the pump was removed and brought to EMPS [Electric Motors and Pump Services], they found that some additional works were required, and it was actually quite a bit more expensive for a total of $51,000 plus.”

His report came with a recommendation to award EMPS with the contract to rebuild the pump for $51,000 with funds coming from the water major maintenance reserve fund.

“Seems to me it's just like when you take your car to the garage and you think it's going to cost you a certain amount and it ends up costing about double,” Harrison said. “But you still have to pay it to get your car to work.”

Council voted unanimously to authorize the contract for the pump rebuild.

Niewenhuizen was able to bring council some better news when he brought forward a report on the purchase of a wastewater treatment plant return activated sludge pump.

“This particular pump actually transfers the activated sludge to the suspended growth reactor, which is the trickling filter, which is the large smelly portion of our wastewater treatment plant,” Niewenhuizen said.

“This particular unit has been repaired over the years, however it's reached 250,000 hours and it is due for replacement.”

Originally the city had budgeted $35,000 for the purchase of this pump, but Niewenhuizen said not all of that would be needed.

“And on a better note than the previous report, we have received a quote for $27,000 and that is what it costs to replace this pump,” he said.

His report included a recommended motion that the pump be purchased from Westcomm Pump & Equipment for $27,758 plus taxes and shipping.

Council voted unanimously in support of the wastewater pump purchase.