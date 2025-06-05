264983
Salmon Arm News  

Dine and Dance Under the Stars brings summer garden party to Sorrento Centre

Party under the stars

Get ready for a summer garden party for a good cause as Dine and Dance Under the Stars comes to the Sorrento Centre on Saturday, Aug. 9.

The Sorrento Centre’s signature fundraising event will include food provided by Timber Shuswap paired with wines from Sunnybrae Vineyards and Winery.

Attendees can take part in the fundraising auction before dancing the night away with music provided by The Legendary Lake Monsters.

The Sorrento Retreat and Conference Centre is run by a non-profit society that provides an inclusive gathering place for cultural, spiritual, educational and recreational events of all kinds.

Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase from the Sorrento Centre website.

