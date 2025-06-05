District of Sicamous launches survey about replacing aging Finlayson Park playground

Photo: District of Sicamous Photo of the existing 25-year-old playground equipment at Finlayson Park

The playground at Finlayson Park is due for a replacement, and the District of Sicamous has launched a new online survey to see what residents like and dislike about the current setup.

In a statement on its website, the district noted the playground equipment is more than 25 years old, having been installed in 1998 with support of local businesses and community groups.

“The District of Sicamous plans to replace the playground on the same footprint, as the current fence at the park is still in good shape and provides an important safety element," the statement said.

Anyone who uses the Finlayson Park playground is invited to fill out a short survey to help the district decide on the playground layout and features.

To learn more and find the link to the survey, visit the District of Sicamous website.