Police investigating after series of break-ins at Chase secondary school

Chase Mounties are asking for help from the public as they investigate a series of break-ins at Chase secondary school this year.

On May 7, police launched an investigation following what they are calling "another break-and-enter incident" at the school.

The Chase Fire Department were also called to the secondary school when a fire alarm was triggered.

“Upon arrival, responders discovered a broken window and evidence that a fire extinguisher had been discharged inside the building,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP.

“This incident marks the latest in a series of similar occurrences at the school.”

Chase RCMP are asking anyone with information related to these incidents to contact the detachment at 250-679-3221.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through the website.

