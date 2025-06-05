Police investigating after series of break-ins at Chase secondary school

Chase Mounties are asking for help from the public as they investigate a series of break-ins at Chase secondary school this year.
On May 7, police launched an investigation following what they are calling "another break-and-enter incident" at the school.
The Chase Fire Department were also called to the secondary school when a fire alarm was triggered.
“Upon arrival, responders discovered a broken window and evidence that a fire extinguisher had been discharged inside the building,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP.
“This incident marks the latest in a series of similar occurrences at the school.”
Chase RCMP are asking anyone with information related to these incidents to contact the detachment at 250-679-3221.
Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through the website.