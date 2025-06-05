Traffic once again moving on Highway 1 after rockslide forced closure near Sicamous

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.
The Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous has reopened.
An early morning rock slide near the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project caused an unexpected closure of the highway.
Following a geo-technical investigation to ensure the safety of the travelling public the highway reopened shortly after 3 p.m.
Motorists are advised the usual daytime construction closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday going forward.
During closures travellers can use the alternate route of Highway 97A and Highway 97B to travel between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.
ORIGINAL: 9:10 a.m.
A rock slide near the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project early this morning has closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.
The rockslide between Old Sicamous Road and Solsqua-Sicamous Road happened at some point around 3 a.m. this morning and the road will be closed while a geotechnical investigation is underway.
Motorists are advised to use the alternate route via Highway 97A and Highway 97B.
There was a similar incident in April that caused a multi-day closure of that section of the Trans-Canada Highway.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.