Early morning rock slide closes Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Photo: Castanet Rock slide near R.W. Bruhn bridge replacement construction zone closes Hwy 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

A rock slide near the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project early this morning has closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

The rockslide between Old Sicamous Road and Solsqua-Sicamous Road happened at some point around 3 a.m. this morning and the road will be closed while a geotechnical investigation is underway.

Motorists are advised to use the alternate route via Highway 97A and Highway 97B.

There was a similar incident in April that caused a multi-day closure of that section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.