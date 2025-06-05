Local food truck owners who brought the smash burger to the Shuswap excited for new location

Photo: Luc Rempel The Yukon Smash has set up at a new, year-round location in Salmon Arm.

Local food truck owners Dan Minsky and Jodie Buyck credit community spirit for helping them upgrade to a year-round location and making Salmon Arm feel like home.

The Yukon Smash food truck has moved from one small trailer at DeMille’s Farm Market to a new, larger, year-round trailer at a new location up the hill in Salmon Arm at 3710 Trans-Canada Hwy.

Sicamous-based contractors Creative Renovations helped renovate the inside of the trailer and build the wooden deck outside.

“They did all the work and made it all happen with us,” Minsky said. “But the one thing I want to highlight is that our deck is one of the most stunning decks I've seen in town."

He said from the corner of the deck, guests can look out over the lake.

“I didn't even realize the view was good,” he added. “When they built the deck, and I stood in the corner, I was like… this is the perfect spot to eat a hamburger.”

Minsky credits Buyck's lifetime of cooking experience which started when she was three years old with the initial success of the business.

“She's been cooking all her life,” he said. “When we moved to Salmon Arm, she was like, 'We need to have a burger truck here. It's such a great summer place.'

“We really saw the vision, and she, single handedly, started the business on her own.”

Buyck grew up in Mayo, a town of about 500 people in the interior of the Yukon where she and her family ran a catering business and the only restaurant in town.

With The Yukon Smash trailer, she wanted to bring thin, crispy smash burgers to the Shuswap.

“She made our recipes, and she crafted our burger which she started cooking up in the Yukon,” Minsky added. “And then we perfected it a little more down here.”

Humble beginnings

The Yukon Smash officially opened for business in 2022 when they set up at DeMille’s Farm Market.

“Within about a month, it took off so big that I had to start coming after work,” Minsky said. “And then in August that same year, I had to quit my job to come flip burgers for my girlfriend because it had just blown up.”

He said they have "beloved regulars" who have stayed with them since the first months of operation.

"I'm from a big city so it was really amazing to see how small town word of mouth works, and just how energetically we grew," he said, adding the appreciation they felt from the people of Salmon Arm is what really helped them feel at home.

“We showed up at the end of COVID, we didn't meet a lot of people in our first year here. When we opened the business, that's when we started understanding the character of this town and how much we loved it,” he explained.

After establishing themselves as a presence at DeMille’s, they eventually decided not to take their food trucks to different events in order to provide a stable location for their regulars.

“There's so many older people here, and so many people who would come with their family across the entire town from up the hill to DeMille’s and it would just break our heart if I was gone chasing a buck and we weren't there.”

From there, the idea of a new, permanent location started to form. Minsky said with the new, larger trailer, they are able to be open year round and reduce wait times.

“Sometimes people would come and it could be, in a peak hour, a half-hour wait. And we didn't like that,” he said.

“We wanted people who have half hour lunch breaks in the industrial park, students here, to have a different option than fast food, that was the dream.”

With the new trailer providing a stable location, the old trailer will be free to go to local events and festivals.

“That kicks off this weekend, and I don't think that little trailer is stopping until September, like we're booked solid,” Minsky said.