Plume of smoke from burning logging equipment, situation 'under control': Celista Fire Department

Photo: Celista Fire Department The Celista Fire Department is advising residents they are aware of a large plume of smoke on the hill and the situation is "under control"

A large plume of smoke in North Shuswap is due to a piece of logging equipment on fire, according to the Celista Fire Department.

In a social media post, the fire department said a piece of logging equipment is on fire above Meadow Creek Road in a section of forest that was burned in the Bush Creek East Wildfire.

It advised residents it's aware of the large plume of smoke and the burning equipment “doesn’t appear to be a threat.”

The fire department also said the logging company is aware of the burning equipment and that the situation is, “under control.”