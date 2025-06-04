Two men arrested in Adams Lake after flight from police in truck without working brakes

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - Chase RCMP arrested two men after they fled two attempted traffic stops in a pickup truck with no brakes

Two men were arrested in Adams Lake after Chase Mounties said they attempted to flee from police behind the wheel of a pickup truck with no working brakes.

On May 4 at about 7:30 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver on the Adams Lake Ferry.

The vehicle was described as a blue Dodge pickup with two occupants. The truck appeared to also have faulty brakes.

“As the vehicle disembarked the ferry, it accelerated past police officers who were attempting to stop it,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP.

“One officer was forced to quickly move out of the way to avoid being struck.”

Police found the vehicle later that evening on Holding Road and attempted a traffic stop.

Both occupants allegedly jumped out of the still-moving vehicle. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested without incident after a short pursuit.

“The passenger, apparently too intoxicated to run, remained at the scene,” Van Wilgenburg aded.

Police soon determined the driver did not have a valid driver’s licence and was under a driving prohibition.

The passenger was found to be in violation of court imposed curfew conditions.

Van Wilgenburg said police will recommend charges against the driver and passenger in relation to the incident.

The Dodge pickup was impounded by police and further investigation revealed the truck to be in incredibly unsafe condition. It had no functioning brakes and the front axle was being held together with tie-down straps.