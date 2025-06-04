262990
Construction work west of Chase is expected to cause minor delays on the Trans-Canada Highway next week

Delays on Hwy 1 next week

Motorists are being warned to expect minor delays on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Chase as construction work will necessitate single lane alternating traffic starting on Monday, June 9.

Work on the highway between Stoney Flats Road and Chief Neskonlith Drive approximately 10 kilometres west of Chase is set to begin starting at 8 a.m. on Monday and finishing up on Friday June 13, at 4 p.m.

Single lane alternating will be in effect and motorists are warned to expect minor delays.

