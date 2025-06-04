Salmon Arm council aims to spur discussion on advancing B.C. Zero Carbon Step Code

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city council wants to bring together industry and environmentalists to discuss next steps in the BC Zero Carbon Step Code

Salmon Arm city council wants to get a community discussion going about early advancement in the B.C. Zero Carbon Step Code.

The Zero Carbon Step Code was added to the BC Building Code in May 2023 and it aims to see all new buildings reach zero emissions by 2030.

At its May 27 meeting, city council discussed a letter from Julia Beatty, chair of the Shuswap Climate Action Society. In her letter, Beatty urged the city to move beyond the current EL-1 step of the Zero Step Carbon Code and instead adopt it at a higher EL-3 or EL- 4 level.

“The Shuswap Climate Action Society believes that the city could join the over 30 other B.C. communities who have adopted the ZCSC at EL-3 or EL-4,” said Beatty in her letter.

“This not only saves homeowners money but makes homes cleaner and healthier and, if done correctly, doesn't make houses more expensive.”

Coun. David Gonella spoke to the letter on behalf of Coun. Sylvia Lindgren, who was not in attendance at the May 27 meeting.

“I just think it's a good opportunity to review the information and have an opportunity to better understand how the zero carbon home benefits will impact the city financially or the builders financially, and also how it could improve or benefit the community and the planet,” he said.

Gonella also suggested referring the letter to the Environmental Advisory Committee for more discussion.

Coun. Tim Lavery said he has been working hard to bring his older residence up to zero step code compliance.

“We have retrofitted our mid 60s house to a point where now it's about 15 per cent more energy efficient than a typical house built today to new building standards,” he said. “On top of that, by adding solar, we're about 35 per cent less of the emissions of a typical build today.”

Lavery said in terms of the Zero Carbon Step Code, his house is at an EL-2 state,

"We're verging on getting to the EL-4 mark once we replace the gas water heater and cooktop,” he said.

“And I bring this up not to be performative in any way, but to validate the fact that one, it can be done, and two, it's far better and far cheaper to do this at the time of construction.”

He said he would like to see the city advance in adoption of the steps, but added he believed the city should do further consulting with the local construction community before making a decision.

Coun. Kevin Flynn agreed with Lavery and said he thought it would make sense to refer the letter to Shuswap Construction Industry Professionals (SCIP) as well as the EAC.

“I am not in favour of regulations that increase the cost of housing, but I don't know enough about this issue, so I think in the interest of a balanced discussion, it should be referred to SCIP,” he said. “We've had issues like this in the past, where the community has gotten together and come to some consensus as to what the steps should be.”

He put forward an amendment to the motion to have the letter forwarded to SCIP as well as the EAC.

The motion to forward the letter to the EAC and SCIP was passed unanimously.

To learn more about the Zero Carbon Step Cod, visit the BC Step Code Council website.