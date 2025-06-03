Sorrento man arrested, held overnight after disturbing business multiple times, police say

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - Chase RCMP held a Sorrento man overnight after he returned to a business he was banned from after being escorted away by police earlier that evening.

A Sorrento man spent the night in cells after being escorted away from a local business by police and returning to cause a further disturbance almost immediately.

On May 12, Chase Mounties responded to a call about a disturbance in Sorrento at about 5:20 p.m.

“Police were told that a man was yelling and screaming at an employee causing her to fear for her safety,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP.

The man was gone when police arrived, but he later returned to the establishment and spoke to police.

“He was advised that due to his behaviour, he was no longer welcome on the property and would be arrested if he returned,” Van Wilgenburg said.

Police escorted the man back to his tent, which was located nearby.

The man then returned to the establishment almost immediately and was arrested for causing a disturbance.

Chase RCMP held the man in cells overnight to sober up.