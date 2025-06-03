Drunk man needs 50 stitches in face after being attacked by his own dog

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - Chase RCMP said an intoxicated man in Lee Creek received more than 50 stitches after being attacked by his own dog

A man described by police as "highly intoxicated" needed 50 stitches to his face following an attack by his own dog — and investigators say the dog was hurt, too.

On May 14 at about 4 a.m., Chase Mounties responded to a report at a home in Lee Creek where a drunk man was being assessed by BC Ambulance Service paramedics for substantial facial injuries.

“Police were told the injuries were caused by the man’s own dog,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP.

“Later that morning, police were informed that the dog had been brought to a local veterinary clinic for treatment of injuries believed to have been caused by a hatchet.”

The BC SPCA were informed of the situation by police and have taken over the investigation.

The man received approximately 50 stitches as doctors worked to repair the damage to his face.

Const. Van Wilgenburg said police have not received an update on the status of the dog and the BC SPCA investigation into the incident remains ongoing.