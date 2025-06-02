The Salmon Arm Jazz Club will host a vocal jazz and poetry night featuring Darlene Shatford and Rob Ziegler at the Nexus at First Community on June 12

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club Darlene Shatford and Rob Ziegler will bring a night of vocal jazz and poetry to Salmon Arm with their performances at the Nexus at First Community June 12

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club will present an evening of vocal jazz and poetry as Darlene Shatford and Rob Ziegler perform on Thursday June 12.

Vocalist Darlene Shatford hails from the Prince George area where she has been singing jazz for almost 30 years. She has previously performed with two of her sisters in an acapella trio before branching out on her own.

Shatford will be joined by Terry Kosowick on piano and Jake McIntyre-Paul on bass as she performs vocal renditions of jazz standards in the torch song tradition.

For the poetry reading segment of the evening Rob Ziegler will be reading from his collection of original poems.

Ziegler has spent the last 30 years writing a variety of poetry, short stories, plays and his first novel, The Telling Method.

For his performance he will read two very different long poems to provide a dynamic experience for the audience.

His first piece Luther’s Legacy is a memorial to his emotionally absent father who passed away in 2015. And his second piece is a humourous and energetic review of a New Year’s dance held at the Prince George legion.

Don’t miss a unique night of vocal jazz and poetry as Darlene Shatford and Rob Ziegler take the stage at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm.

Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation and coffee, tea and treats will be available at the intermission.

To find out more about this show and others put on by the Salmon Arm Jazz Club you can visit their website.