Salmon Arm council supports grant application to fund evacuation route planning

Salmon Arm city council has authorized the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to submit a grant application on its behalf for emergency evacuation planning.

The Shuswap Emergency Program, overseen by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, had applied for a UBCM Emergency Community Preparedness Fund grant to pay for evacuation route planning in Salmon Arm, but it was unable to move forward with the application without a resolution from council.

At the May 26 Salmon Arm council meeting, Gary Buxton, director of planning and community services, said there is "some great value" in applying.

"It's a fairly expensive evacuation route planning exercise for emergency preparedness,” Buxton said.

Preliminary estimates from the Shuswap Emergency Program show Salmon Arm would require between 20 and 25 evacuation zones, each requiring detailed evacuation routes and threat assessments.

Mayor Alan Harrison, a member of the Shuswap Emergency Program board, said rural evacuation planning has been a priority.

“One, they live in a much more rural area, close to the interface, but also, many of those communities have limited evacuation routes," Harrison said, adding it is important for residents in these areas to know which route they should take to evacuate.

“Now we've moved to a spot where it’s Salmon Arm’s turn, and while for some of us it might be obvious, there are pockets in our city where it's not so obvious, and it depends where the emergency is,” he said. “Hopefully we'll get the grant and get the work done and then be able to share it with our residents.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn also spoke in support of the grant application.

“As one of the reps at the CSRD, I ask council to support this,” he said. “We got a presentation from SEP recently, and the plans they have put together in some of the rural areas have been very well received.”

“I think most of us might think we know how to get out of Salmon Arm if there was issues, but I think a formal plan is very worthwhile,” he added.

Council voted unanimously in favour of the motion to authorize the CSRD to submit a grant application on their behalf.