Salmon Arm police renew call for the public to help find man missing since 2002

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP Photo of missing man Raymond Kohout taken prior to his disappearance in 2002

Salmon Arm Mounties have put out a statement asking for public assistance to locate a man who has been missing since 2002.

Raymond “Ray” Kohout was a nurse, husband and father of three when he went missing from the Salmon Arm area on April 29, 2002.

He was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. that day, riding a blue mountain bike on the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Canoe.

His bike was found between Salmon Arm and Sicamous on Sept. 11, 2002, but the man has not been seen or heard from since.

Kohout would be in his mid-sixties today. He is described as a white man standing five-foot-four and weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kohout is asked to contact Salmon Arm police at 250-832-6044, or send an email to the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains at [email protected].

Anonymous tips about Kohout’s disappearance can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers online, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).