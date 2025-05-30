Online fundraiser aims to raise $10K to install Sicamous school playground

Photo: District of Sicamous Artist's rendering of new playground equipment to be installed at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous

The Parental Advisory Committee for Parkview elementary school in Sicamous has launched an online fundraiser to help pay for the installation of a new playground.

The PAC has spent the year raising money to help pay the installation costs after the District of Sicamous paid for the new playground equipment itself.

Brittany Benty, PAC member, said so far they have raised $24,151. They are looking to get the final $10,000 necessary before the end of the summer.

“We're really close to getting enough to get it put in,” she said. “And we really want to get it put in this summer so that it's available for the next school year.”

She said the PAC ran several fundraising events through the year, including a garage sale, art show and barbecue.

“It’s been a lot of fun and we've also had local businesses give us donations as well,” Benty said. “We've been getting some momentum, but we're just at that last bit that we need, the final push.”

She added they are hoping the GoFundMe will help them reach even more people in the community who might find online donations easier than attending in-person events.

The PAC is planning to have the new playground equipment installed near the classes of the younger kids at the school.

“It's the perfect setup for them,” she said.

“Sicamous is a small community, and there’s a lot of families that come here for baseball in the summer and hockey and other events going on. It would be a really big asset for us to get this put in."

As of the time of writing, the GoFundMe has raised $160 of their $10,000 goal.

To learn more about this project or make a donation, visit the GoFundMe page.