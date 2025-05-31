Preliminary estimate for West Bay Connector Trail puts it at $57 million

Photo: City of Salmon Arm An artist's rendering of the proposed West Bay Connector Trail in Salmon Arm, which is estimated to cost $57 million.

A preliminary estimate puts building costs for the proposed West Bay Connector Trail at $57 million — a total cost the city won't be able to afford on its own, according to Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison.

On Monday, council agreed to authorize $15,000 for a climate risk assessment which will help secure grant funding for the project.

“We are not going to be able to build it without federal and provincial funds,” Harrison said. “We just don't have that kind of money."

The proposed 6.5 kilometre trail would run west from the Salmon Arm Wharf, providing a safe walking path from downtown Salmon Arm to several First Nations communities along the bay.

At the May 26 Salmon Arm council meeting, Robert Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works, gave council an update on the project and explained the need for a climate risk assessment.

“We have been working with the Adams Lake and Neskonlith Indian Bands on the preliminary design of the West Bay Connector Trail and on April 1 of this year, we received the final report," Niewenhuizen said.

ISL Engineering and Land Services conducted the preliminary design, estimating the full construction cost at $57 million.

“There's a lot of contingency built into that particular number, and when it goes to detailed design, it will hopefully be a little less,” Niewenhuizen said.

In March, council agreed to put $500,000 in a reserve fund in order to support Shuswap Trail Alliance's application for a federal active transportation grant which would provide funding for the full cost of the project.

Niewenhuizen told council that Shuswap Trail Alliance was informed a climate risk assessment would be necessary to receive grant funding for any project over $10 million.

He said even if this particular active transportation grant application isn't successful, the risk assessment is needed for any other grant the city might apply for in the future.

Council voted unanimously to award the climate risk assessment contract to ISL Engineering at an estimated cost of $14,942, with funding to come from the West Bay Connector Trail reserve.

“Thanks to staff for looking ahead and thinking that this is probably a very good resource for us to go ahead and work on this,” said Coun. Debbie Cannon.

“The only way that we're going to see this happen… is if we have all of our ducks in a row for funding.”

Harrison agreed this was a proactive move.

“As the director mentioned, any grant that we get is likely going to need climate risk assessment, because of the location of the project and the amounts of differing lands," he said.